Kevin Pietersen smashes Sanath Jayasuriya for 30 runs in an over in Legends League Cricket, Watch

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen rolled back the years as he smashed former Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya for 30 runs in an over – with three sixes and three fours – in a Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 match on Wednesday (January 26) in Muscat. Pietersen clobbered 86 off just 38 balls with 7 sixes and 9 fours to set up World Giants’ seven-wicket win with 7 overs to spare against the Asia Lions.

Jayasuriya’s one and only over – the most expensive of LLC 2022 – was the sixth over of the Giants’ chase. Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien finished off the run chase, remaining unbeaten on 31 off 24 balls with one six and three fours.

Watch Kevin Pietersen’s incredible hitting here…

4 6 4 4 6 6. Most expensive over of the tournament so far. 3 sixes and 3 fours by @KP24 #ALvWG #LegendsLeagueCricket @llct20 pic.twitter.com/qHPmpDNFqC — BSports (@BSportsPakistan) January 26, 2022

After winning the toss, World Giants skipper Darren Sammy walked up with his men to bowl first and restricted the Lions to just 149. Jayasuriya and Dilshan opened the innings for the Lions but couldn’t give a solid start.

While Jayasuriya returned after managing just three runs, Dilshan added 17 runs from his end. The main contribution in the middle came from Asghar Afghan of Afghanistan yet again.

Afghan top-scored with 41 off 26 balls with six fours and a six while former Lankan wicketkeeper Romesh Kaluwitharana score 26 off 23 balls. The World Giants will play their final match against India Maharajas on Thursday (January 27).

Brief scores: Asia Lions 149/7 (Asghar Afghan 41, Romesh Kaluwitharana 26; Morne Morkel 2/24, Ryan Sidebottom 2/38) lost to World Giants 152/3 in 13 overs (Kevin Pietersen 86, Kevin O’Brien 31 not out)