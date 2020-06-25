Sri Lanka Minister submits 24-reason report on why team lost 2011 World Cup

Former Sri Lanka sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage submitted the report to the authorities to back-up his claims that the ICC World Cup 2011 final was fixed.

India won the match by 6 wickets as Sri Lanka lost their second World Cup final in a row. This was India's second World Cup victory as they won their maiden title in 1983.

"Across nine pages, I have mentioned 24 suspicious reasons as to why we had lost the tournament," Aluthgamage told reporters during a media briefing as per newsfirst.lk.

Aluthgamage had earlier claimed that the final at Wankhede Stadium was fixed as they could've won the match easily.

"The 2011 Cricket World Cup final was fixed. I stand by what I say. It took place when I was the minister of sports," Aluthgamage had said last week.

"However, I do not wish to expose details for the sake of the country. The game against India in 2011, the game we could have won, was fixed.

"I say this with a responsibility and I can come forward for a debate. The people are concerned about it. I would not involve the cricketers in this.

"However, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game," he added.

Following such allegations, Kumar Sangakkara, who was the captain of the team at the showpiece event, had asked for proof in the matter.

"Then no one needs to speculate and can get to the bottom of this. That should be the most prudent course of action," Sangakkara had said.

Another Sri Lankan great, Mahela Jayawardene, had also spoken on the issue and had tweeted: "Is the elections around the corner Looks like the circus has started. names and evidence?"

