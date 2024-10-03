In a significant development that has shaken the cricketing community, Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has been banned for one year by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Anti-Corruption Code. This ban, announced on October 3, 2024, comes as a result of Jayawickrama admitting to obstructing an investigation by the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), a serious violation that carries grave consequences for his future in the sport.

The Breach: What Led to the Ban?

Jayawickrama’s downfall stems from his violation of Article 2.4.7 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, which pertains to obstructing or delaying an investigation by the ACU. According to the ICC, the spinner concealed or tampered with crucial information that could have aided the ACU’s probe into potential corrupt activities in international cricket and the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The charges were initially made in August 2024, and Jayawickrama was accused of failing to report an approach for match-fixing in both international cricket and the LPL under Article 2.4.4. By delaying the investigation and concealing information, Jayawickrama effectively obstructed justice, making his actions a breach of the sport’s core values of integrity and transparency.

The ICC, in agreement with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), sanctioned Jayawickrama with a one-year suspension, though six months of this ban have been suspended. This means that, provided he does not violate the Code further during this period, Jayawickrama could return to professional cricket after six months.

The Impact on Jayawickrama’s Career

This ban marks a low point in what was once a promising career for Jayawickrama. The 25-year-old spinner burst onto the international scene with impressive performances in Test cricket, but this incident casts a shadow over his potential.

Since his debut, Jayawickrama has played five Tests, five ODIs, and five T20Is for Sri Lanka, taking 32 international wickets in total. His last appearance in international cricket was during Sri Lanka’s Test match against Bangladesh in 2022. Jayawickrama also played in the Lanka Premier League for the Jaffna Kings and, more recently, for the Dambulla Sixers, although he did not feature in the 2024 LPL season. With this ban, his international future looks uncertain, and his participation in future LPL seasons could also be in jeopardy.

ICC’s Stand on Anti-Corruption

The ICC’s strict enforcement of its Anti-Corruption Code is a reminder of the governing body’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of cricket. Corruption in the sport, particularly match-fixing, has been a persistent issue, and the ICC has continually ramped up efforts to tackle these problems head-on.

Jayawickrama’s case highlights the importance of players cooperating with investigations and reporting suspicious approaches immediately. The ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit has been pivotal in tracking down corrupt activities, ensuring that players and officials who deviate from the Code face significant repercussions.

In its media release, the ICC emphasized that the full decision had been redacted to protect the identities of the ICC’s witnesses and other third parties involved in the investigation, reinforcing the body’s careful approach to safeguarding both the sport and those who work to preserve its integrity.

Fallout for Sri Lanka Cricket

This incident has raised serious questions for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) as well. The governing body, which has previously dealt with corruption issues, will need to take a closer look at how it educates and monitors players, especially in the wake of this high-profile case.

The LPL, where Jayawickrama was involved, has been a breeding ground for potential corruption given its shorter format and international profile. SLC’s cooperation with the ICC in this case demonstrates a strong stance against corruption, but the organization will likely review its internal processes to prevent such incidents in the future.