With an inspiring six-wicket win over Australians in the third ODI, Sri Lankans will be super pumped to take field for the fourth ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday (June 21). Aussies had started the tour with a win in 1st ODI but hosts have quickly turned things around with back-to-back wins, giving little joys to their countrymen who are battling the worst economic crisis right now. Aaron Finch and Co will be eager to make quick fixes and emerge victorious in the 4th ODI so as to save the series and take it into the fifth and last ODI. All eyes will again be on Pathum Nissanka, who played a super knock vs Aussies in the 3rd ODI to take the team home. Australia had posted a solid total of 291/6 on the back of a fifty from Travis Head, who smashed unbeaten 70 off 65 balls. Sri Lanka chased down the total with 6 wickets in hand courtesy Nissanka's 137 off 147 balls.

Check LIVE stream and TV details for 4th SL vs AUS ODI below:

When will 4th ODI match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) will be played?

The 4th ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia will take place on June 21, Tuesday.

Where will the 4th ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The 4th ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the 4th ODI match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) begin?

The 4th ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia fourth ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Sri Lanka vs Australia fourth ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.