Sri Lanka found a new batting star in Pathum Nissanka as he his a maiden ODI ton to pave the way for Sri Lanka's superb 6-wicket win over visitors Australia in the third game to go 2-1 up in the five-match series at the R. Premeadasa Stadium in Colombo on June 19 (Sunday). His knock has uplifted a nation which is batting the country's worst economic in years. The fact that Sri Lanka is leading the ODI series against the mighty Aussies has brought smiles in faces of the Sri Lankans in what is a fitting example of how sports works wonders for people even during such a difficult time. Nissanka smashed 137 off 147 balls and that knock included 11 fours and 2 sixes, the innings came at a healthy strike rate of 93.19.

Who is Pathum Nissanka?

His full name is Pathum Nissanka Silva and he was born on May 18, 1998 in Galle. He is a right handed batter who has played in 7 Tests, 15 ODIs and 23 T20s for Sri Lankan cricket team. Nissanka is among the rare cricketers who have slammed a century on Test debut. Coming in to bat number 6 in the batting lineup in his debut Test vs West Indies in March 2021, he slammed 103 off 252 balls that included just 6 fours, showing quite early in his career that he belonged to highest level of th sport. That knocked helped Sri Lanka draw the Test.

He made his ODI debut vs West Indies on March 10, 2021 and scored 8 off 16 balls while batting at No 3 spot in the batting lineup. His T20 debut also came vs West Indies, he scored 39 off 34 balls to grab eye balls. But it is now only that Nissanka is beginning to show his promise and his century vs Australia is a reflection of things to come.