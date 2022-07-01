Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test: David Warner will be a happy man as the visitors have beaten Sri Lankans by 10 wickets in the 1st Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. But he had a moment to forget when the Sri Lankans were batting in the second innings. Travis Head cleaned up Jeffrey Vandersay with a typical off-spinner. The ball beat the batter and hit the bails, one of them flew back in air and hit Warner in the crotch as he tried to catch the ball at first slip.

Check out the video below:

Warner was definitely hurt as he was down for some time but there is nothing major about it as he came back to bat in the second innings. He scored 10 off 4 balls, including a six and four each, to take his side home with 10 wickets in hand.

Sri Lankans displayed a substandard effort with both bat and ball. The batters disappointed the most. Dimuth Karunaratne's side got bundled out for just 212 in the first innings. The second innings batting was even worse as they managed only 113.

Sri Lanka, in the process, have made an unwanted record. The Galle Test match lasted for only 920 balls. This is the shortest Test match that ended in home side's defeat since Australia beat New Zealand in the Wellington Test in 1946/46 which lasted 872 balls.

Post the match, Karunaratne said that he is disappointed by the team's dismal show. "Disappointed. Winning the toss and getting out for 212 is disappointing. There are something for the bowlers. Australia batted very well. Have to put our hands up as a batting unit. We have plenty of experienced players," he said.

Cameroon Green was declared the Player of the Match for his 77-run knock in the first innings that turned out to be crucial in the end.