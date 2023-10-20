Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Lucknow Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport At Ekana Stadium?

After pulling off a thrilling upset against South Africa in a truncated game at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Netherlands enters this match on a high note after winning their first game in the competition. Conversely, Sri Lanka comes into this game on the heels of three straight losses, their most recent being at the hands of Australia in Lucknow.

Different playing circumstances have been faced by both teams. In Hyderabad, the Netherlands, captained by Scott Edwards, took on Pakistan and New Zealand on batting-friendly surfaces. On a more difficult pitch in Dharamsala, they next faced South Africa. Sri Lanka, captained by Kusal Mendis, first South Africa in a batting haven in Delhi and then met Pakistan in Hyderabad on a similar pitch.

Nidamanuru pointed out that the batting department will be the one area they are working incredibly hard to prepare against Sri Lanka. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Fans Hit Back At Ravi Shastri For 'Shaheen Afridi Is Not Wasim Akram' Remark After Pacer Takes Fifer Vs Australia)

"Yeah, great question. Look I think If we assess those two games that we played against Sri Lanka, it's our batting department that probably didn't live up to the expectation that we needed to. I think in the final we played, we kept them down to a good score, we could have chased that, but obviously, their spin through the middle was something that troubled us," Nidamanuru said in the pre-match press conference.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Weather Report

AccuWeather reports that there is no chance of rain and that daytime highs of 26°C and possibly 31°C are possible.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Squads

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Wesley Barresi, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dimuth Karunaratne.