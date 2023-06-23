Sri Lanka Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch SL Vs Oman LIVE In India

Former world champions Sri Lanka will be up against unbeaten Oman team in match No. 11 of the ICC men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier at the Queens Sport Club in Bulawayo on Friday. Sri Lanka opened their campaign with a 175-run win over UAE on Monday and are the favourites to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 later this year in India.

The 1996 World Champions are the highest ranked team currently at number 9 in the Qualifier event. Oman, on the other hand, have won both of their Group B matches and are currently topping the table with 4 points from 2 matches.

Oman stunned Ireland in their opening match and defeated UAE in their second Group B match as well. The Lankans piled up 355 runs in their opening match and then bundled out UAE for 180 as Wanindu Hasaranga picked up his career-best 6/24 with the ball.

Here are all the details about Sri Lanka Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 11…

When is Sri Lanka Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 11 going to take place?

The Sri Lanka Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 11 will take place on Friday, June 23.

Where is Sri Lanka Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 11 going to take place?

The Sri Lanka Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 11 will be held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

What time will Sri Lanka Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 11 start?

The Sri Lanka Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 11 will start at 1230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12pm.

Where can I watch Sri Lanka Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 11 on TV in India?

The Sri Lanka Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 11 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Sri Lanka Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 11 in India?

The Sri Lanka Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 11 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app.

Sri Lanka Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match No. 11 Predicted 11

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt