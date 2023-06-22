LIVE Updates | Sri Lanka vs Oman, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Take A Look At Both Squads
Oman Vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Oman aim to maintain winning run vs giants Sri Lanka
The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankan team will take on Oman in Match 11 of the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier at Bulawayo. Sri Lanka started off the tournament with 175-run win over Oman. Zeeshan Maqsood's side are in red hot form at the momet with two wins from two matches so far. Oman upset Ireland in rhe Qualifiers by 5 wickets in the opening match. They then beat UAE by same margin to maintain their winning run. But it won't be so easy against current Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka have great talent at the helm. All eyes will be on Chennai Super Kings (CSK star Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana in the match. Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga will also hold key for Lanka in the match. Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Vilas and skipper Maqsood are in great form and Oman will be heavily dependent on them in this big clash.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates from Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Match Here.
SL vs Oman World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera
Oman Squad: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Sandeep Goud, Rafiullah, Samay Shrivastava, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Kaleemullah
Sri Lanka vs Oman Cricket World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Dasun Shanaka vs Zeeshan Maqsood
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 11 of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 to be played at Bulawayo. Oman are in great form, having won both of their matches so fra while Sri Lanka, the Asia Cup champions, will be looking for their second victory of the tournament. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.