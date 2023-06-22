LIVE Updates | Sri Lanka vs Oman, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Take A Look At Both Squads

The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankan team will take on Oman in Match 11 of the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier at Bulawayo. Sri Lanka started off the tournament with 175-run win over Oman. Zeeshan Maqsood's side are in red hot form at the momet with two wins from two matches so far. Oman upset Ireland in rhe Qualifiers by 5 wickets in the opening match. They then beat UAE by same margin to maintain their winning run. But it won't be so easy against current Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka have great talent at the helm. All eyes will be on Chennai Super Kings (CSK star Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana in the match. Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga will also hold key for Lanka in the match. Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Vilas and skipper Maqsood are in great form and Oman will be heavily dependent on them in this big clash.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Match Here.