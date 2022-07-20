NewsCricket
ABDULLAH SHAFIQUE

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test: Abdullah Shafique, Pakistan's next Babar Azam - all you need to know about him

Abdullah Shafique guided Pakistan to a record-breaking chase against Sri Lanka at Galle

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 06:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Abdullah is the only Pakistani to score a ton on T20 and First-Class debut
  • Fans claim Abdullah to be Pakistan's next Babar Azam

Trending Photos

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test: Abdullah Shafique, Pakistan's next Babar Azam - all you need to know about him

Abdullah Shafique guided Pakistan to a record-breaking chase of 342 runs at the Galle International Stadium against Sri Lanka on Wednesday (July 20). A talismanic batter in the making for Pakistan, scored 160 runs off 408 balls guiding the Babar Azam-led side to their first Test match victory of the 2-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Interestingly, the 22-year-old did the unthinkable in his 6th Test match for Pakistan.

Notably, the batter has turned the eyes of the cricket fans from around the globe with his astonishing and eye-catching performance against the Lankan Lions at their home ground. Fans turned up their TVs and mobile phones to watch one of the most 'classiest pair' of batting in the world cricket at the moment, on one of the most difficult batting places in the world. 

Records shattered as Abdullah Shafique joined the list of some greats like - Javed Miandad, who was the most run getter for Pakistan in his first six Test matches. Overall, he has cemented a spot behind George Headley (730), Don Bradman (862) and Sunil Gavaskar (912) in the list. Moreover, Abdullah has a innings less than the legends mentioned above as he has scored 711 in just 11 innings while the others gathered their score in 12.

Earlier, Abdullah scored a total of 397 runs in Pakistan's home series against Australia earlier this year, scoring at an average of 79.40 against the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starch.

Fans claim that he is better than Rahul Dravid and is the next Babar Azam for Pakistan. To defend that debate, Abdullah has some impressive numbers in the First-Class he played. In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grady II, he scored 545 runs at an average of 68.12 and got his maiden call-up for the Pakistan team after just 3 domestic matches. Interestingly, Abdullah is the only Pakistani to score a ton on his T20 and First-Class debuts. Moreover, he even scored a half-century against Bangladesh in 2021, on his Test debut.

Abdullah ShafiqueSri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022SL vs PAK 2022Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka 2022PAK vs SL 1st Test

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Loyalty test techniques in China
DNA Video
DNA: Research on 100 year old vaccine in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
DNA Video
DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China
DNA Video
DNA: Gyanvapi Temple -- What can India learn from Spain?