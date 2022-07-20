Pakistan registered an emphatic victory over Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first Test of the 2-match series on Wednesday (July 20), at the Galle International Stadium. A century from captain Babar Azam helped the Men in Green in the second innings of the match to stay afloat and later on, Abdullah Shafique scored 160 off 408 balls chasing 342 in the fourth innings. Twitter went crazy after the 22-year-old guided his country over the line with a wonderful example of controlled and calm batting. Moreover, one fan also called the Pakistani youngster a better prodigy than Team India legend and current coach Rahul Dravid.

Checkout the reactions below...

Captain Babar Azam compares Abdullah Shafique with Rahul Dravid whereas Abdullah Shafique is proving to be even much better than expectations in terms of showing temperament on the crease and making shot selection. ABD - The next big thing for Pakistan Cricket! #SLvPAK — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) July 20, 2022

Pakistan have defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test match.



What an innings by the 22 year old Abdullah Shafique - 160* (408) in the 4th innings while chasing 342. A top class batting display by him. pic.twitter.com/4gSG1fDJFG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 20, 2022

Unveiling the REAL Sialkot Stallion!

All rise to Abdullah Shafique

160* pic.twitter.com/9KY1rsEVlY — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) July 20, 2022

Make no mistake Sri Lanka is one of the toughest places to chase, previously 200+ had never been chased by a visiting side at Galle, special batting effort from Abdullah Shafique & Co, historic run chase on a tough pitch — Osama. (@ashaqeens) July 20, 2022

Make no mistake about it, this is one of the all time great Test inns by a Pakistani batter & he is only playing his 6th Test. Only Younis Khan scored scored more runs in the 4th inns to win a Test for Pakistan. Incredible stuff Abdullah Shafique. @imabd28 — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) July 20, 2022

A chase to remember #SLvPAK against all odds @TheRealPCB make it look soo simple .. amazing win .. Congratulations Well done Abdullah Shafique July 20, 2022

Abdullah Shafique was dropped on 135 when Dhananjaya de Silva missed a return catch and again on 151 as Pakistan closed in on the win. A rain delay after lunch on Day 5 slowed down Pakistan's push for victory with 11 runs still required, but it really was only a matter of time. The previous highest successful run chase at Galle was Sri Lanka's 268 against New Zealand in 2019.

Together with overnight batsman Mohammad Rizwan, Shafique added 71 runs for the fourth wicket to help Pakistan inch toward the victory target of 342. Rizwan eventually fell for 40 when Prabath Jayasuriya trapped him LBW, leaving Pakistan needing less than 70 runs with six wickets in hand.

Sri Lanka also claimed the wicket of Agha Salman (12) in the last over before lunch, when Jayasuriya had him caught behind. The wicket eased out with a lack of bounce helping the batters as the first test wore on. Sri Lanka didn't help its cause spreading the field in a bid to stop boundaries and its defensive mindset only helped Pakistan's batters take singles.

As the test was in progress, there was a protest organized just a few hundred meters from the stadium in Galle against the rising cost of living and corruption. The protests in the capital Colombo have been taking place on a larger scale and forced cricket officials to shift the second test, originally scheduled for Colombo, to Galle with a Sunday start.

The first test finished not long after Sri Lankan lawmakers chose six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as president, defying the risk the vote would re-ignite turmoil among a public outraged by the South Asian country's dire economic, humanitarian and political crisis. The vote means Wickremesinghe, prime minister and acting president, will succeed former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and finish the term ending in 2024 that Rajapaksa abandoned by fleeing the country and resigning earlier this month.

(With PTI inputs)