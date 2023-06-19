Sri Lanka Vs UAE ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch SL Vs UAE LIVE In India

Former World Cup champions Sri Lanka will be up against United Arab Emirates in the first match of Group B of the ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2023 Qualifiers at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Monday. The top-seven teams in the Cricket World Cup Super League have qualifier directly apart from hosts India.

Sri Lanka finished the Super League stage in 10th place, winning only 7 out of their 24 matches and losing 14 with three matches ending in no result. As a result, they have to play the CWC 2023 Qualifier tournament which is taking place in Zimbabwe. Dasun Shanaka’s side are up against Asian counterparts UAE, in their first match of the Qualifier tournament.

Sri Lanka have faced UAE twice in ODI matches and have won both those matches. The last clash between the two sides was back in 2008 in a Asia Cup match in Lahore. Sri Lanka won that match by a massive 142 runs.

UAE, on the other hand, will be led by Muhammad Waseem and will look to create a massive upset by starting off their Qualifier campaign with a win over Asian champions.

Sri Lanka (SL) Vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 3

Match Date

The Sri Lanka (SL) Vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 3 will take place on Monday, June 19.

Match Venue

The Sri Lanka (SL) Vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 3 will be held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Match Time

The Sri Lanka (SL) Vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 3 will start at 1230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12pm.

TV Broadcast in India

The Sri Lanka (SL) Vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 3 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

Livestreaming in India

The livestreaming of Sri Lanka (SL) Vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 3 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app.

Predicted 11

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (Wicket-keeper), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

UAE: Vriitya Aravind (Wicket-keeper), Waseem Muhammad (Captain), Rameez Shahzad, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappam, Basil Hameed