topStoriesenglish2623480
NewsCricket
ODI WORLD CUP 2023

LIVE Updates | SL Vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Dasun Shanaka Vs Muhammad Waseem

Sri Lanka Vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Dasun Shanaka's SL side will take on UAE in their first match of the Qualifier tournament today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:41 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | SL Vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Dasun Shanaka Vs Muhammad Waseem
LIVE Blog

The 1996 ODI World Cup champions Sri Lanka will need to qualify for the ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 through the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers tournament currently taking place in Zimbabwe. The Lankans have been placed in Group B and will take on fellow Asian side United Arab Emirates in their first match of the ICC men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier at the Queens Sport Club in Bulawayo on Monday.

All-rounder Dasun Shanaka is the captain this time around after replacing previous 2019 World Cup captain Dimuth Karunaratne. Sri Lanka will be banking their hopes on the form of former captain Karunaratne and batter Kusal Mendis - both of whom scored impressived hundreds in the warm-up games before the Qualifiers tournament.

The Lankans will be boosted by the addition of 'Baby Malinga' Matheesha Pathirana, who is coming into this tournament of the back of IPL 2023 win with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

Follow LIVE Scores and Updates from ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 3 between Sri Lanka and UAE here.

19 June 2023
07:40 AM

Sri Lanka vs UAE, World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Check Livestreaming details

Sri Lanka face off against UAE in Group B match of ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Bulawayo on Monday.

Check SL vs UAE CWC 2023 Qualifier livestreaming details HERE.

06:51 AM

SL vs UAE, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Sri Lanka eye winning start

Former world champions Sri Lanka will look to get off to a winning start to begin their campaign in the ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier. They will face Asian counterparts UAE in a Group B match at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

06:50 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier match between Sri Lanka and UAE at Bulawayo on Monday.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile