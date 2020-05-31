Sri Lankan cricketers to resume training from Monday

After remaining out of action for nearly three months due to cor, the players of the Sri Lanka men's cricket team are all set to return to training from Monday.

A total of 13 players will undergo a 12-day 'Residential Training Camp' at the Colombo Cricket Club in Colombo while strictly adhering to the health regulations imposed by the Sri Lankan goverment regarding coronavirus.

"The National Men’s players will return to training on the 01st June 2020, strictly adhering to the health regulations imposed by the Government in view of the Covid – 19 pandemic. Accordingly, the selected squad of 13 members will undergo a 12 day ‘Residential Training Camp’ at the CCC, Colombo, whilst they will stay as a group in a hotel during the entirety of the camp," the press release from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said.

The squad for the training camp has been selected from across all formats of game and it primarily consist of bowlers as they need more time for ‘conditioning’ before going into active competition.

Meanwhile, four members of the coaching and support staff will take part in the camp.

The SLC further said that the 12-day training camp has been implemented taking into consideration the health regulations imposed by the government.

"SLC has taken all required measures in consultation with the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Health to ensure the safety of every individual involved in this exercise, and has formulated a set of procedures to adhere, during the camp period and before," the statement added.

Notably, all those taking part in the camp will not be allowed to leave the hotel premises or the practice venue to attend personal matters during the training period.

Besides this, all vehicles involved in the training program will be sanitised before and during the camp period.