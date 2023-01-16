STA vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s STA vs HEA Big Bash League (BBL) match no. 44 in MCG, Melbourne, 145PM IST, January 16

Adam Zampa’s Melbourne Stars will host Brisbane Heat in Match No. 44 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday (January 16). The Stars are coming into this game on the back of a heartbreaking loss to the Melbourne Renegades after they failed to chase down 15 runs in 12 balls to lose by six runs in derby clash.

Chasing 163 to win, the Stars were restricted to 156 for 7 and are now placed at the bottom of the table with just three wins from their first 11 games. Brisbane Heat defeated Adelaide Strikers by 17 runs in their last match to register their only third win of the season. James Bazley took three wickets while defending 154 runs, while Matthew Kuhnemann grabbed two.

The Heat are now in the seventh position with seven points from 10 games. However, they lost against the Stars earlier this season and have lost three of their last five encounters as well.

Melboune Stars vs Brisbane Heat BBL-12 Match No. 44 Details

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Date & Time: January 16, 145pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

STA vs HEA BBL-12 Match No. 44 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Usman Khawaja, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Rogers

All-rounder: James Bazley, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Beau Webster

Bowlers: Matthew Kuhnemann, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa

Captain: Joe Clarke

Vice-captain: Adam Zampa

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat BBL-12 Match No. 44 Predicted 11

Melbourne Stars: Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Rogers, Beau Webster, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Liam Hatcher, C Hinchliffe, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa (C)

Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Josh Brown, James Bazley, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson, S Johnson