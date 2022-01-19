STA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at Melbourne Cricket Stadium, 2:20 PM IST January 19

The Melbourne Stars will take on Hobart Hurricanes in Match no.56 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Wednesday (January 19). With both sides in a critical situation to qualify, it’ll be a contest filled with plenty of intensity and drama. The Stars defeated Brisbane Heat in their previous fixture to lie 6th on the table with 22 points.

On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes are trying to find their rhythm again. In the previous fixture, Hurricanes were impressive with both the bat and ball, they defeated Melbourne Renegades and earned the 5th spot on the table with 27 points. The Hurricanes will be buoyed by the return of Ashes hero Scott Boland in their lineup.

Match Details

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes , Match 56

Venue: Melbourne cricket ground

Date & Time: January 19th at 2:20 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

STA vs HUR 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott (VC), Joe Clarke

Batters: Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Caleb Jewell

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (C), D’Arcy Short

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Thomas Rogers

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-captain: Ben McDermott

STA vs HUR 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Joe Burns, Brody Couch, Sam Rainbird, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ahmad Daniyal

Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Matthew Wade (c), D’Arcy Short, Tim David, Peter Handscomb, Jordan Thompson, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Josh Kann