STA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at Melbourne Cricket Stadium, 2:20 PM IST January 19

The Melbourne Stars will take on Hobart Hurricanes in Match no.56 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Wednesday (January 19). With both sides in a critical situation to qualify, it’ll be a contest filled with plenty of intensity and drama. The Stars defeated Brisbane Heat in their previous fixture to lie 6th on the table with 22 points.
On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes are trying to find their rhythm again. In the previous fixture, Hurricanes were impressive with both the bat and ball, they defeated Melbourne Renegades and earned the 5th spot on the table with 27 points. The Hurricanes will be buoyed by the return of Ashes hero Scott Boland in their lineup.
Match Details
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes , Match 56
Venue: Melbourne cricket ground
Date & Time: January 19th at 2:20 PM IST
Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app
STA vs HUR 2021-22 Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott (VC), Joe Clarke
Batters: Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Caleb Jewell
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (C), D’Arcy Short
Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Thomas Rogers
Captain: Glenn Maxwell
Vice-captain: Ben McDermott
STA vs HUR 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs
Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Joe Burns, Brody Couch, Sam Rainbird, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ahmad Daniyal
Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Matthew Wade (c), D’Arcy Short, Tim David, Peter Handscomb, Jordan Thompson, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Josh Kann