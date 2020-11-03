हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shane Watson

Star Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson retires from all forms of cricket

Star Australian all-rounder Shane Watson announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday (November 3), thus drawing curtains on a sparkling career which lasted almost two decades. The 39-year-old played his final game of cricket for Chennai Super Kings on Thursday (October 29).

Star Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson retires from all forms of cricket
Image Credits: Twitter/@ShaneRWatson

Star Australian all-rounder Shane Watson announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday (November 3), thus drawing curtains on a sparkling career which lasted almost two decades. The 39-year-old played his final game of cricket for Chennai Super Kings on Thursday (October 29).

Watson took to his official Twitter handle where he put the affirmative to the widespread speculations that he was going to retire following CSK’s ouster from IPL 2020.

“This closing chapter is going to be so hard to top, but I am going to try. I truly am forever grateful to have lived this amazing dream. Now onto the next exciting one,” Watson wrote on Twitter.

The all-rounder, who is much loved in India for his thrilling performances in the IPL over the years, also spoke about his departure from the beloved game. 

"The first people I want to thank is my mum and dad, who did everything they could to make me realize my dream. My mum and dad sacrificed so much," said an emotional Watson in his YouTube post.

Watson further added: "It really does feel like the right time now that I`ve played my last game of cricket ever for my beloved CSK..." .

"To think that I`m finishing my playing days as a 39-year-old, after all of my injury setbacks that I had along the way, I feel so ridiculously fortunate," said Watson, whose career was plagued with a litany of injury and ensuing fitness issues. Once a tearaway pacer, who regularly grasped wickets, in the last stage of his career, he didn't bowl and instead, became a full-time batsman, specialising in T20's.

 Watson’s IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings left no stone unturned in bidding farewell to Watson, who had brought them right on the cusp of victory in last year’s final.

 

Watson, became a household name in the country when in 2008,  he became the first-ever MVP in the maiden edition of IPL. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, Watson was the most vital cog in the wheel for Rajasthan as they cruised to an infamous victory.

Tags:
Shane WatsonAustralian cricket teamIPL 2020Chennai Super KingsIndian Premier Leaguelatest IPL newsIPL in UAE
Next
Story

Indian Premier League 2020: With Playoff berth in sight, SunRisers Hyderabad take on Mumbai Indians in do-or-die game
  • 82,67,623Confirmed
  • 1,23,097Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M19S

Video: France's biggest action on terror, 50 Al-Qaeda terrorists killed in Mali