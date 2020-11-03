Star Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson retires from all forms of cricket

Star Australian all-rounder Shane Watson announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday (November 3), thus drawing curtains on a sparkling career which lasted almost two decades. The 39-year-old played his final game of cricket for Chennai Super Kings on Thursday (October 29).

Watson took to his official Twitter handle where he put the affirmative to the widespread speculations that he was going to retire following CSK’s ouster from IPL 2020.

“This closing chapter is going to be so hard to top, but I am going to try. I truly am forever grateful to have lived this amazing dream. Now onto the next exciting one,” Watson wrote on Twitter.

The all-rounder, who is much loved in India for his thrilling performances in the IPL over the years, also spoke about his departure from the beloved game.

"The first people I want to thank is my mum and dad, who did everything they could to make me realize my dream. My mum and dad sacrificed so much," said an emotional Watson in his YouTube post.

Watson further added: "It really does feel like the right time now that I`ve played my last game of cricket ever for my beloved CSK..." .

"To think that I`m finishing my playing days as a 39-year-old, after all of my injury setbacks that I had along the way, I feel so ridiculously fortunate," said Watson, whose career was plagued with a litany of injury and ensuing fitness issues. Once a tearaway pacer, who regularly grasped wickets, in the last stage of his career, he didn't bowl and instead, became a full-time batsman, specialising in T20's.

Watson’s IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings left no stone unturned in bidding farewell to Watson, who had brought them right on the cusp of victory in last year’s final.

Thank you Watto Man, for everything. May your next chapter open with a bang, as always. Farewell beloved. #ThankYouWattoMan #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/lksEyODg19 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 3, 2020

Watson, became a household name in the country when in 2008, he became the first-ever MVP in the maiden edition of IPL. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, Watson was the most vital cog in the wheel for Rajasthan as they cruised to an infamous victory.