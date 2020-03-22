Stay indoors and stay safe: Shikhar Dhawan urges citizens amid Janata Curfew--Watch

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal of Janata Curfew on Sunday, swashbuckling Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has urged the citizens to stay at home in order to fight the further spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Dhawan posted a video of himself sitting at home on a couch and saying that India would soon defeat the deadly coronavirus before also asking his countrymen to stay indoors with their families.

"Stay indoors and stay safe #JantaCurfew #IndiaStandTogether @narendramodi," Dhawan wrote along with the video.

In the video, Dhawan stated in Hindi,"Corona ko kar denga hum cheer bande, Hindustaniyo ko pura hai yakeen bande. Aur baith jau tum bhi sbke sang, faila denge phirse hum khushiyo ke rang. (We will kill corona together. We Indians have faith. Sit together at home, we will spread hapiness again."

Earlier in the day, Indian star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed an unbelievable start to the Janta Curfew initiative introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 33-year-old said he was amazed to see a pin-drop silence on the day of the Janta Curfew. He further hoped to see social distancing continues to be adhered in the coming days.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday called for the 'Janata curfew' on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses between 7 am and 9 pm. He also asserted that it will be a litmus test to show the country's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people and has affected more than 3,00,000 persons globally. India has so far reported more than 340 cases of coronavirus and seven deaths from it.