Steve Smith picks Ravindra Jadeja as best fielder in modern era

While international activities across the world are yet to resume amid coronavirus pandemic, former Australian skipper and swashbuckling batsman Steve Smith has picked up Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as the best fielder among the current lot of players.

The 31-year-old recently engaged in a Question and Answer session with his fans on his official Instagram account.

During the session, one of the followers asked Smith to name the best current fielder according to him.

In reply, Smith did not choose any of his teammates and went for overseas player Jadeja.

"Ravindra Jadeja," Smith wrote on his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, another user asked the Australian batsman to describe Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a single word.

Smith replied, "Legend! Mr Cool".

Not only this, Smith was also asked to say one word for Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Replying to the same, the Australian cricketer said, "Freak!"

Last month, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg had also named Jadeja as India's best-ever fielder.

One of the Twitter followers had asked Hogg to name the best Indian fielder from skipper Virat Kohli, Jadeja, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and out-of-favour batsman Suresh Raina.

"All four are brilliant, would love to bowl having them all in the inner ring, but Jadeja for me. #hoggytime," Hogg had tweeted.

Notably, Smith was all set to lead Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 IPL, which was slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 but was postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indefinitely in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Jadeja, on the other hand, was due to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the lucrative T20 tournament.