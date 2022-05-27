Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is arguably the most famous cricketer in India. The former India captain played international cricket for 15 years in which as a captain he won the T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013. He was also the captain of the Indian Test side which was ranked number one in 2009. All these achievements make fans go crazy for MS Dhoni. No just fans but players and coaching staff working with MS also get in his aura.

Guess where is this heading to ? MS Dhoni going for the big hits during one of the practice sessions in pre-season camp @chennaiipl. We can't wait to see these sixes flying around in #IPL2020. #WhistlePodu #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/AToI5zWL4g — WhistlePodu Army (r) - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) March 11, 2020

A similar incident was shared by CSK's throwdown specialist Kondappa Raj Palani. He met Dhoni for the first time in IPL 2020. Dhoni asked Palani to give him throwdowns but he got so nervous around MS that he bowled two wides. Dhoni walked up to him and said,"stop looking at him and bowl."

"The first time, the camp started when Dhoni retired. I saw him for the first time then. He asked if you were the throwers. He asked me to throw balls at him. The team was pleased after that. The net bowlers were speaking about his retirement. After two or three weeks, he came to play sidearm. Everybody was arriving," Palani said on the Chennai Super Kings website.

"Fleming, Hussey and everyone said Dhoni was coming and asked me to bowl carefully. The first two balls were wides. The next ball was a full toss. Dhoni came to me and said 'Stop looking at me and bowl'. He asked me to play naturally. I then started bowling wherever he wanted and then he was very happy. He started addressing me every day since with my name," he added.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings had the worst season in the history of IPL this year. CSK won just four games out of 14 in IPL 2022 and was second last in the points table above Mumbai Indians. Dhoni has expressed that he will be playing in the yellow jersey next year as well.