STR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s STR vs SCO Big Bash League (BBL) match no. 48 in Adelaide, 11AM IST, January 20

Adelaide Strikers (STR) will take on defending champions and table-toppers Perth Scorchers (SCO) in the Match No. 48 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 at Adelaide Oval on Friday (January 20). The Strikers suffered a massive 59-run defeat against in-form Sydney Sixers in their last game. They were bowled out on 144 runs while chasing a 204-run target despite Alex Carey scoring 54 off 35 and Matthew Short adding quick 40. But they still remain in the race for the knockout round with five wins from their first 12 games.

The Scorchers have bounced back to the top spot with an easy seven-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes in their last match. Andrew Tye and Lance Morris took two wickets each to restrict the Hurricanes to 146/9 while bowling first. Then Aaron Hardie then smashed 90 not out off 62 and in-form wicketkeeper Josh Inglis smashed 53 off 35 to chase the target with 15 balls remaining. The Scorchers have won three of their last five encounters against the Strikers and are favorite to win this match as well.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers BBL-12 Match No. 48 Details

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: January 20, 11am IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

STR vs SCO BBL-12 Match No. 48 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis, Alex Carey

Batters: Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Adam Hose

All-rounders: Aaron Hardie, Colin de Grandhomme, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Andew Tye, Wes Agar

Captain: Josh Inglis

Vice-captain: Matthew Short

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers BBL-12 Match No. 48 Predicted 11

Adelaide Strikers: Travis Head, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Colin de Grandhomme, Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Harry Conway, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (C)

Perth Scorchers: N Hobson, Ashton Turner (C), Stevie Eskinazi, Ashton Agar, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris, Andrew Tye