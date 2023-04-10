Suhana Khan Calls Kolkata Knight Riders Batter Rinku Singh ‘Unreal’ After Match-Winning Knock Against Gujarat Titans, Check PIC

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted back-to-back sensational wins in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and on Sunday the hero of the night was Rinku Singh against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan couldn’t keep calm as Rinku smashed the last five balls of the match for sixes to win a game against the defending IPL champions GT.

Needing 28 to win off 5 balls, Rinku hammered five successive sixes to win a thrilling game for two-time champions KKR. Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared a picture on her story and wrote, ‘Unreal’. Actor Ananya Panday also shared a picture on her stories and dropped raising hand emoticons.

Check Suhana Khan’s status on Rinku Singh HERE…

Suhana’s father and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan went ‘Jhoome Jo Rinkuuu’ after Rinku Singh’s match-winning knock. “JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!” SRK tweeted.

In reply, Rinku Singh wrote, “Shah Rukh sir yaaar. Love you sir & thank you for your constant support”.

Love you sir & thank you for your constant support __ https://t.co/WYswjeFsvm — Rinkusingh (@rinkusingh235) April 9, 2023

Talking about the match, Gujarat Titans posted 204/4 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Vijay Shankar top-scored with 63 off 24 balls, consisting of four boundaries and five sixes. Sai Sudharshan also scored his second half-century in IPL 2023, scoring 53 in 38 balls consisting of three fours and two sixes. Shubman Gill also played a solid knock of 39 runs in 31 balls, with five fours. Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, taking 3/33 in four overs.

Skipper Nitish Rana (45 off 29 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) put on a hundred-run stand for the third wicket with Venkatesh Iyer, who scored 83 in 40 balls, which consisted of eight fours and five sixes. Dismissal of these two set batters and Rashid Khan’s hat-trick put KKR on the backfoot at 155 for 7.

The game came down to 29 runs off the final over and Rinku Singh then took charge, smashing Yash Dayal for five sixes in a row. Rinku, in fact, scored 40 runs off his last 7 balls – the most by any batter in IPL history.