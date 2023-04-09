IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Pays Ultimate Tribute To Rinku Singh, Says ‘Jhoome Jo Rinku’

Rinku Singh, a batter for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has become the star of the team after smashing five consecutive sixes to help secure a win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing IPL 2023 season. After the game, KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a photoshopped image of Rinku as the character Pathaan, and gave a shoutout to Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer, calling them beauties. Khan's children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, also took to Instagram to give a shoutout to Rinku Singh, while their friends, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, lauded KKR’s win.

JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that's all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir! pic.twitter.com/XBVq85FD09 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2023

The KKR official Instagram handle shared an old video of Shah Rukh Khan calling Rinku "mera bachcha" during a previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). During KKR's match against RCB this week, Shah Rukh Khan was present at the stadium with Juhi Chawla, Suhana, Shanaya, and others. In a video shared by a fan page on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan was seen performing the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan and waving to his fans while blowing kisses. He wore a black hoodie, matching pants, and sunglasses.

Rinku Singh, born to a family of modest means, overcame several hardships to become a professional cricketer. His father delivered LPG cylinders, his elder brother drove an autorickshaw, and Rinku himself had struggled with academics. Cricket was his calling, and after working hard to overcome his family's debt, Rinku was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 for Rs. 80 lakh at the IPL auction, after Mumbai Indians and KKR jostled for his signature.

With his impressive performance in the current IPL season, Rinku Singh has become a fan favourite, and his success has been celebrated by his team owner, Shah Rukh Khan, and fans alike.