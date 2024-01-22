trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712704
NewsCricket
SUNE VS PC DREAM11 PREDICTION

SUNE vs PC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 2024 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals In South Africa, 7PM IST, January 22

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction SUNE vs PC T20I Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Team Player List, Pretoria Capitals, Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 05:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SUNE vs PC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 2024 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals In South Africa, 7PM IST, January 22

SA20 2024 season will have Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals locking horns in match no. 15 of the season at the iconic St Georgia's Park in Gqeberha. Capitals have been struggling since the start this season and they will look to change the scenario they have been facing so far. Eastern Cape on the other hand are eyeing a top two spot in the league standings with a win tonight.

St. George's Park is renowned for offering a favorable batting surface in the initial phases of a cricket match. Nevertheless, as the game unfolds, the pitch tends to assist spin or seam bowlers. Historical trends indicate that teams batting first have frequently held an advantage over their chasing counterparts, making it probable that the captain winning the toss will choose to bat first.

Match Details

SA20 2024 Match No.15: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Timings: 7 PM (IST) Match Start Time

SUNE vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Phil Salt, Tristan Stubbs

Batters: Dawid Malan, Jordan Hermann, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, James Neesham, Will Jacks, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, D Worrall

SUNE vs PC Possible Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Tom Abell, Patrick Kruger, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall.

Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rille Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Corbin Bosch, Wayne Parnell (C), Eathan Bosch, Hardus Viljoen, Adil Rashid.

Pretoria Capitals Squad: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Corbin Bosch, Wayne Parnell(c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Hardus Viljoen, Daryn Dupavillon, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Shane Dadswell, Matthew Boast, Steve Stolk, Theunis de Bruyn, Paul Stirling

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs(w), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall, Adam Rossington, Temba Bavuma, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry