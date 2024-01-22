SUNE vs PC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 2024 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals In South Africa, 7PM IST, January 22
SA20 2024 season will have Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals locking horns in match no. 15 of the season at the iconic St Georgia's Park in Gqeberha. Capitals have been struggling since the start this season and they will look to change the scenario they have been facing so far. Eastern Cape on the other hand are eyeing a top two spot in the league standings with a win tonight.
St. George's Park is renowned for offering a favorable batting surface in the initial phases of a cricket match. Nevertheless, as the game unfolds, the pitch tends to assist spin or seam bowlers. Historical trends indicate that teams batting first have frequently held an advantage over their chasing counterparts, making it probable that the captain winning the toss will choose to bat first.
Match Details
SA20 2024 Match No.15: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals
Venue: Boland Park, Paarl
Timings: 7 PM (IST) Match Start Time
SUNE vs PC Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keepers: Phil Salt, Tristan Stubbs
Batters: Dawid Malan, Jordan Hermann, Rilee Rossouw
All-rounders: Marco Jansen, James Neesham, Will Jacks, Aiden Markram
Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, D Worrall
SUNE vs PC Possible Playing XIs
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Tom Abell, Patrick Kruger, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall.
Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rille Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Corbin Bosch, Wayne Parnell (C), Eathan Bosch, Hardus Viljoen, Adil Rashid.
Pretoria Capitals Squad: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Corbin Bosch, Wayne Parnell(c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Hardus Viljoen, Daryn Dupavillon, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Shane Dadswell, Matthew Boast, Steve Stolk, Theunis de Bruyn, Paul Stirling
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs(w), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall, Adam Rossington, Temba Bavuma, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka
