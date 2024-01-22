Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch SA20 2024 Match On Mobile, TV, Laptop And More In India For Free?

Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take on Wayne Parnell's Pretoria Capitals in match number 15 of the SA20 2024 season at the St George's Park in Gqeberha on Monday (January 22). Sunrisers will aim to secure the top two spot with a victory against the Capitals who are currently at the bottom of the points table. The Pretoria Capitals secured their sole victory of the season against the Durban Supergiants, thanks to an exceptional performance by Will Jacks.

However, the team faced significant challenges in their latest match against JSK. Despite Kyle Verreyne's commendable effort with a score of 72, the Capitals struggled when the English all-rounder, Jacks, failed to make an impact at the top. Unfortunately, their bowlers couldn't contain Donovan Ferreira, leading to the team's third defeat in four games.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 match:

When will the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 2024 match start?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 2024 match will start on January 22, Monday.

Where will the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 2024 match be played?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 2024 match will be hosted in St George’s Park.

What time will the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 match begin?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 2024 match will begin at 9 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 8.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 2024 match?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 2024 match will be televised on Viacom Sports18 Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 match?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinemas app and website.