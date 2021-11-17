Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir make BIG statement on new India head coach Rahul Dravid

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar and former India batter Gautam Gambhir have put their opinions out on the new head coach of the Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gambhir said that Dravid brings a lot to the table as he has played more than 100 Test matches for India.

He said, "He was a very successful player then he became a very successful captain and I'm sure he is going to become a very successful coach as well. With him in that dressing room, I think he brings a lot of assurance, he’s played more than 100 test matches. He’s captained the side, his work ethics were unbelievable, really hard working. So, I think he brings a lot on the table."

Gavaskar said that Rohit-Dravid partnership will be a solid one as both of them have the same sort of temperament and that will work wonders for the team.

He said, "If you look at both of their temperaments, they are quite similar. Rohit is of a quiet nature just like Rahul Dravid. So I think their bond will be quite good because both of them will understand each other well."

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra agreed with the both the former players and said that Dravid is the kind of leader that India needed at this stage.

He said, "When you think of Rahul Dravid, the first thing that comes to my mind is process – process, planning, execution of that planning, raw, meticulous, looking forward, looking ahead. He doesn’t mind losing those small battles, as aims to win the war entirely. So, this war winning mentality and attitude will come with his leadership, along with some amount of stability."

The first assignment for Rohit and Dravid will be the the T20I series against New Zealand that kickstarts on 17 November in Jaipur.