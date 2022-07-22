NewsCricket
Sunil Gavaskar receives THIS huge honour from England cricket before Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev and more

Sunil Gavaskar played 125 Test and 108 ODIs for India during his illustrious career

  • Gavaskar has cricket grounds named after him in USA and Tanzania
  • Sunil Gavaskar was the first player to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket

Sunil Gavaskar is set to be honoured with a five acre cricket groud in Leicestershire named after him, as per TOI. The news means that the 73-year-old will become India's first ever cricketer to get a cricket ground named after on English soil. The legendary Indian cricketer is set to travel to Leicestershire to visit the ground as the England authorities give the 'little master' a great tribute.

Moreover, a pavilion wall is also set painted with Gavaskar's image on it, which has his younger-self having a bat over his shoulder. Checkout the pavilion wall's picture below...

Notably, Sunil Gavaskar already has grounds named after him in USA and Tanzania. These remarkable tributes clearly justify the aura he had during his time and the status he holds till date due to the things and impact he made in his illustrious career.

"We are thrilled and honoured that Gavaskar has agreed to have this pitch and ground named after him," UK's Indian-origin MP Keith Vaz said.

"He is a living legend and over the years, has delighted Indians and other lovers of cricket with his record-breaking performances. To us, he is not just the ‘Little Master’, he is a great master of the game. Nothing delights the Indian population of Leicester more than when an all-time great visits us. There is now a part of Britain that is forever Gavaskar," he added.

Gavaskar represented India in 125 Tests and 108 ODIs. He scored a massive 13,214 runs in his career which had 72 fifties and 35 tons. The world cup winner is also the first ever batter in the history of Test cricket to achieve the milestone of 10,000 runs. He averaged over 50 in Test cricket during a time when there were no helmets available for the batters to protect themselves. He continued to live around the game by becoming a commentator of cricket after his career and is still doing the job being one of the best in the business.

