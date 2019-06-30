close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC World Cup 2019

Sunny and warm day predicted for India vs England ICC World Cup 2019 match

A rampaging India will take on a disintegrated England in Sunday's high-octane ICC World Cup 2019 clash in Birmingham's Edgbaston.

Sunny and warm day predicted for India vs England ICC World Cup 2019 match

New Delhi: A rampaging India will take on a disintegrated England in Sunday's high-octane ICC World Cup 2019 clash in Birmingham's Edgbaston.

With five wins and a rained out match in six clashes so far, Virat Kohli-led team are eyeing to knock England out to further tighten their grip at the top four and secure a place in the World Cup semi-finals. India are currently at the second spot in the tournament.

However, the weather has not been so favourable in the UK ever since the World Cup commenced. Several matches were called off due to rain and it continues to be ICC's biggest scare in the ongoing tournament. Birmingham, on the other hand, is sunnier than usual with zero chances of rain.

As per the BBC weather forecast, the rain will not play spoilsport and the day is likely to remain sunny. A high of 23 degree Celsius while a minimum of 12 is expected to greet the players.

Virat's men will take on England in a flaming orange jersey, India's first away kit which was unveiled a few days ago. While the Eoin Morgan-team that was toppled from the first place to fourth has eight points from seven games.  

Although India have had a smooth sail in the tournament, England are determined to rise from the ashes to secure their place in the semi-finals. 
 

Tags:
ICC World Cup 2019India vs Englandindia england weather forecastVirat Kohli
Next
Story

Virat Kohli's answer to a young girl during the pre-match press conference goes viral-Watch

Must Watch

PT3M41S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day