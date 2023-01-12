Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 2023 Match No. 3 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch EAC vs PRE match No. 3 online and on TV?

The Pretoria Capitals have checked-in in Gqeberha, Port Elizabeth, where they are set to face the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their SA20 Match No. 3 on Thursday (January 12). Having spent more than a week together and taken part in numerous training sessions, bonds within the team have been formed and the group has settled in well.

Anrich Nortje and replacement player Clyde Fortuin joined the group earlier on Wednesday. “There’s a lot of excitement, it’s been a very nice build up for us a group and now it’s time to do all the things we’ve picked up on over the last few days at training. I think it’s going to be the start of a wonderful journey for us.” said Pretoria Capitals captain Wayne Parnell, during an online interaction with the media ahead of the season opener.

On Monday, the Capitals took part in an inter-squad warm-up match which had notable performances with both bat and ball. The simulation would’ve provided head coach Graham Ford and his staff an opportunity to finalize their plans ahead of the bout with Sunrisers. “I think everyone is excited to get the first game out of the way and be a part of the tournament,” said Parnell. “The mood in the camp is great, everyone is very excited and I must give credit to our support staff who have kept us busy with some activities that helped us bond. They’ve also made sure we are in a good state of mind so when we cross boundary everyone is ready to perform.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 match:

When will the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 match start?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 match will start on January 12, Thursday.

Where will the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 match be played?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 match will be hosted in St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth.

What time will the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 match begin?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 match will begin at 9 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 8.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 match?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 match will be televised on Viacom Sports18 Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 match?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinemas app and website.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) SA20 match Predicted 11

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram (C), Jordan Hermann, Tom Abell, Tristab Stubbs, JJ Smuts, Roelof van der Merwe, A Gqamane, S Magala, J Fuller, Jordan Cox, Matthew Crane

Pretoria Capitals: Rilee Rossouw, M Marais, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Wayne Parnell (C), Shaun von Berg, James Neesham, S Muthusamy, Phil Salt, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid