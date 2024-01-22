Ram Mandir Inauguration: Team India Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja Attends Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Pic Goes Viral

India's star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja attended the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday (January 22). Pictures of Jadeja at Ram Mandir surfaced the internet as the Indian cricketer was one of the many cricket icons who attended the historic ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that after years of struggle, "Ram Lalla (child Lord Ram) is here”.Addressing a gathering of thousands of people in Ayodhya, following the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at Ram temple, he said that he is still "shaking" from the spiritual experience of the inauguration of Ram temple, which happened four years after the landmark judgment by the Supreme Court.

​Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, and Sachin Tendulkar, former cricket players, have made their presence felt in Ayodhya. While reports indicated the sighting of Virat Kohli's convoy, he did not attend the ceremony. Mithali Raj, the former captain of the Women's cricket team, attended the event, accompanied by the accomplished badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Checkout the pictures of Ravindra Jadeja at Ram Mandir here:

The Prime Minister said that Ram is "not a dispute" but "a solution"."I have firm belief and immense faith that today, the devotees of Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment. The devotees of Ram, in every corner of the country and the world, are deeply feeling this. This moment is divine, this moment is the holiest of all," he stated.

PM Modi also praised the Indian judiciary, saying that they ensured justice, referring to the landmark judgment in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute.

"The legal battle over the existence of Lord Ram went on for decades. I would like to express my gratitude to the judiciary of India for doing justice," he said at the event.

He added that Lord Ram is the "spirit of Indian Constitution".Lauding the historic moment of the temple inauguration, the Prime Minister said that Indians have tackled a "complicated past" but the future looks bright from now on.

He said that he is overjoyed that Lord Ram will no longer reside in a tent.

“Today our Ram has arrived after generations of waiting. On this auspicious occasion, congratulations to everyone. There is so much to tell, but there is a lump in my throat,” he said.

He further said, “January 22, 2024 is not merely a date but marks the advent of a new era. The legal battle over the existence of Lord Ram went on for decades. Ram is mentioned in the first verse in our Constitution, yet it took so many decades for this to happen. That Constitution finally holds true to its mention.”

“Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri Ram will definitely forgive us today,” he said.

The Prime Minister said, “I got the opportunity to travel from Sagar to Saryu. From Sagar to Saryu, the same festive spirit of Ram's name is visible everywhere. Ram is not fire, Ram is energy. Ram is not a dispute, Ram is the solution. Ram is not just ours, Ram is everyone's. Ram is not current, Ram is eternal.”

He termed the Ram Mandir opening as a "humbling moment". He urged all to light a Ram Jyoti at home. He also took a dig at those who questioned India's social fabric.

The Prime Minister noted that he heard many verses from the epic Ramayana while reaching the temple for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a model of the Ram temple, made in silver, to Prime Minister and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.