LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2024 Auction Retained, Released and New Players List: Kaviya Maran Has Lots To Think Upon

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2024 Players Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have tried everything, either at the IPL auction table, or on the pitch, but nothing substantial has come out of anywhere. SRH will be trying their best at the IPL 2024 auction to build a super squad that wins them the second title. Like Rajasthan Royals (RR) too have won the title only once. And the second title just would not come for them.

SRH won their first and only IPL title in 2016 under the captaincy of David Warner. Since then, they have had several captains, but nothing great has come out of it. Warner was replaces by Kane Williamson who was replaced by Mayank Agarwal who was replaced by Aiden Markram. The South African batter currently leads the side but you never know what SRH does next.

If they find an able leader in their latest purchase, he too can become the captain. SRH owner Kaviya Maran gets trolled every time she buys a team as fans feel she lacks the farsightedness when it comes to building a champion IPL side. Even she has a lot to prove as far as cricketing and business acumen goes. The young business leader is running a unsuccessful IPL team for many years and she would want that tag to go by building a squad that finally lands Sunrisers their second title.

They have a solid group of players in form of Glenn Phillips, Makram, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik. Not to forget, Washington Sundar and Heinrich Klaasen. By picking some more brilliant players of T20, SRH want to ensured they have all bases covered when it comes to playing the next edition of Indian Premier League, which is IPL 2024.

SRH retained players: Aiden Markram Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed (Traded from RCB), Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazahaq Farooqi

SRH released players: Harry Brook, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid

Purse left: Rs 34 crore

Slots left: 6 (3 overseas players)

Full List Of Players Bought By SRH In IPL 2024 Auction

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price 1 Washington Sundar 8.75 crore 2 Abhishek Sharma 6.5 crore 3 Samarth Vyas 20 lakh 4 Sanvir Singh 20 lakh 5 Nitish Kumar Reddy 20 lakh 6 Vivrant Sharma 2.6 crore 7 Rahul Tripathi 8.5 crore 8 Mayank Agarwal 8.25 crore 9 Abdul Samad 4 Crore 10 Anmolpreet Singh 20 lakh 11 Aiden Markram 2.6 crore 12 Harry Brook 13.25 crore 13 Glenn Phillips 1.5 crore 14 Fazalhaq Farooqi 50 lakh 15 Mayank Markande 50 lakh 16 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4.2 crore 17 Marco Jansen 4.2 crore 18 Umran Malik 4 Crore 19 Kartik Tyagi 4 crore 20 T Natarajan 4 crore 21 Adil Rashid 2 crore 22 Mayank Dagar 1.8 crore 23 Akeal Hosein 1 crore 24 Heinrich Klaasen 5.25 crore 25 Upendra Singh Yadav 25 lakh 26 TBA TBA 27 TBA TBA 28 TBA TBA 29 TBA TBA 30 TBA TBA 31 TBA TBA 32 TBA TBA 33 TBA TBA 34 TBA TBA 35 TBA TBA 36 TBA TBA 37 TBA TBA 38 TBA TBA 39 TBA TBA 40 TBA TBA

The list will be updated as soon as the auction starts...