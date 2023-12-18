LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2024 Auction Retained, Released and New Players List: Kaviya Maran Has Lots To Think Upon
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2024 Players Auction Check SRH Retained, Released and New Players Names List: 2016 Champions need to fill many slots on December 19.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2024 Players Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have tried everything, either at the IPL auction table, or on the pitch, but nothing substantial has come out of anywhere. SRH will be trying their best at the IPL 2024 auction to build a super squad that wins them the second title. Like Rajasthan Royals (RR) too have won the title only once. And the second title just would not come for them.
SRH won their first and only IPL title in 2016 under the captaincy of David Warner. Since then, they have had several captains, but nothing great has come out of it. Warner was replaces by Kane Williamson who was replaced by Mayank Agarwal who was replaced by Aiden Markram. The South African batter currently leads the side but you never know what SRH does next.
If they find an able leader in their latest purchase, he too can become the captain. SRH owner Kaviya Maran gets trolled every time she buys a team as fans feel she lacks the farsightedness when it comes to building a champion IPL side. Even she has a lot to prove as far as cricketing and business acumen goes. The young business leader is running a unsuccessful IPL team for many years and she would want that tag to go by building a squad that finally lands Sunrisers their second title.
They have a solid group of players in form of Glenn Phillips, Makram, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik. Not to forget, Washington Sundar and Heinrich Klaasen. By picking some more brilliant players of T20, SRH want to ensured they have all bases covered when it comes to playing the next edition of Indian Premier League, which is IPL 2024.
SRH retained players: Aiden Markram Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed (Traded from RCB), Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazahaq Farooqi
SRH released players: Harry Brook, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid
Purse left: Rs 34 crore
Slots left: 6 (3 overseas players)
Full List Of Players Bought By SRH In IPL 2024 Auction
|NO.
|PLAYER NAME
|Auction Price
|1
|Washington Sundar
|8.75 crore
|2
|Abhishek Sharma
|6.5 crore
|3
|Samarth Vyas
|20 lakh
|4
|Sanvir Singh
|20 lakh
|5
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|20 lakh
|6
|Vivrant Sharma
|2.6 crore
|7
|Rahul Tripathi
|8.5 crore
|8
|Mayank Agarwal
|8.25 crore
|9
|Abdul Samad
|4 Crore
|10
|Anmolpreet Singh
|20 lakh
|11
|Aiden Markram
|2.6 crore
|12
|Harry Brook
|13.25 crore
|13
|Glenn Phillips
|1.5 crore
|14
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|50 lakh
|15
|Mayank Markande
|50 lakh
|16
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|4.2 crore
|17
|Marco Jansen
|4.2 crore
|18
|Umran Malik
|4 Crore
|19
|Kartik Tyagi
|4 crore
|20
|T Natarajan
|4 crore
|21
|Adil Rashid
|2 crore
|22
|Mayank Dagar
|1.8 crore
|23
|Akeal Hosein
|1 crore
|24
|Heinrich Klaasen
|5.25 crore
|25
|Upendra Singh Yadav
|25 lakh
The list will be updated as soon as the auction starts...
