trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700308
NewsCricket
IPL AUCTION 2024 PLAYERS

LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2024 Auction Retained, Released and New Players List: Kaviya Maran Has Lots To Think Upon

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2024 Players Auction Check SRH Retained, Released and New Players Names List: 2016 Champions need to fill many slots on December 19.

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 06:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2024 Auction Retained, Released and New Players List: Kaviya Maran Has Lots To Think Upon Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2024 Players Auction LIVE

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2024 Players Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have tried everything, either at the IPL auction table, or on the pitch, but nothing substantial has come out of anywhere. SRH will be trying their best at the IPL 2024 auction to build a super squad that wins them the second title. Like Rajasthan Royals (RR) too have won the title only once. And the second title just would not come for them.

LIVE | Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2024 Auction Retained, Released and New Players List: MS Dhoni's Team Have Six Slots To Fill

SRH won their first and only IPL title in 2016 under the captaincy of David Warner. Since then, they have had several captains, but nothing great has come out of it. Warner was replaces by Kane Williamson who was replaced by Mayank Agarwal who was replaced by Aiden Markram. The South African batter currently leads the side but you never know what SRH does next.

If they find an able leader in their latest purchase, he too can become the captain. SRH owner Kaviya Maran gets trolled every time she buys a team as fans feel she lacks the farsightedness when it comes to building a champion IPL side. Even she has a lot to prove as far as cricketing and business acumen goes. The young business leader is running a unsuccessful IPL team for many years and she would want that tag to go by building a squad that finally lands Sunrisers their second title.

They have a solid group of players in form of Glenn Phillips, Makram, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik. Not to forget, Washington Sundar and Heinrich Klaasen. By picking some more brilliant players of T20, SRH want to ensured they have all bases covered when it comes to playing the next edition of Indian Premier League, which is IPL 2024.

SRH retained players: Aiden Markram Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed (Traded from RCB), Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazahaq Farooqi

SRH released players: Harry Brook, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid

Purse left: Rs 34 crore

Slots left: 6 (3 overseas players)

Full List Of Players Bought By SRH In IPL 2024 Auction

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price
1 Washington Sundar 8.75 crore
2 Abhishek Sharma 6.5 crore
3 Samarth Vyas 20 lakh
4 Sanvir Singh 20 lakh
5 Nitish Kumar Reddy 20 lakh
6 Vivrant Sharma 2.6 crore
7 Rahul Tripathi 8.5 crore
8 Mayank Agarwal 8.25 crore
9 Abdul Samad 4 Crore
10 Anmolpreet Singh 20 lakh
11 Aiden Markram 2.6 crore
12 Harry Brook 13.25 crore
13 Glenn Phillips 1.5 crore
14 Fazalhaq Farooqi 50 lakh
15 Mayank Markande 50 lakh
16 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4.2 crore
17 Marco Jansen 4.2 crore
18 Umran Malik 4 Crore
19 Kartik Tyagi 4 crore
20 T Natarajan 4 crore
21 Adil Rashid 2 crore
22 Mayank Dagar 1.8 crore
23 Akeal Hosein 1 crore
24 Heinrich Klaasen 5.25 crore
25 Upendra Singh Yadav 25 lakh
26 TBA TBA
27 TBA TBA
28 TBA TBA
29 TBA TBA
30 TBA TBA
31 TBA TBA
32 TBA TBA
33 TBA TBA
34 TBA TBA
35 TBA TBA
36 TBA TBA
37 TBA TBA
38 TBA TBA
39 TBA TBA
40 TBA TBA

The list will be updated as soon as the auction starts...

Live Tv

Trending news

Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
samsung high risk alert
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users
DNA Video
DNA: Where did the security of Parliament fail?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Heart attack
DNA: UP Roadways Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving
DNA Video
DNA test of Lok Sabha security breach
DNA Video
Parliament Security Breach: Who Is Manoranjan D?
DNA Video
DNA test of breach in Parliament security today
DNA Video
DNA: Eyewitness recall how intruders attacked Parliament