Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be aiming to win the next edition, which is IPL 2024, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The talismanic skipper has won five titles for the CSK franchise and does not want to leave before he makes CSK the greatest IPL side of all times. Currently CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI) share this honour, having won the titles five times each.

In IPL 2024, the focus will be on who Dhoni passes on the baton to. Ravindra Jadeja was tried as captain but that experiment fell flat in IPL 2022 as Dhoni was asked to lead again midway through the tournament. In this case, the biggest contender to do the job could be dashing opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. This youngster from Maharashtra has made a name for himself batting at the top at CSK. He is loved in Chennai by the fans and has the same sense of calmness in going about things like Dhoni.

CSK have a strong squad with plenty of top players in the side in form of Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner. They have retained the players thinking how they can make best use of the home conditions. The Chennai track assists spinners and batters who just don't play slam-bang cricket. CSK ave been very smart at the auctions as CEO Kasi Viswanathan is quite a genius with the investments. That's the reason why they have made so many finals and won five trophies.

For a franchise to miss two seasons, in 2016 and 2017 due to suspension, and come back so strongly to win three more titles, requires able leadership and Dhoni provides the same with his superb tactical acumen and man-management skills.

CSK Purse Available: Rs 31.40 crore

CSK Slots Remaining: Six (Three Overseas)

Chennai Super Kings Retained Players: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Chowdhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK Players Bought At IPL Auction: List will be updated soon