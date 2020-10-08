Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 22: Team Prediction, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head record, TV timings

David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off with KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab in Match 22 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab are currently occupying sixth and eighth spot, respectively in the IPL 13 standings. While SRH have clinched two wins from five matches they have played so far, Kings XI are standing at the bottom of the table after just one victory from five games.

The Warner-led team lost their first two matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore (by 10 runs) and Kolkata Knight Riders (by 7 wickets) before they rebounded strongly to clinch two back-to-back victories--against Delhi Capitals (by 15 runs) and Chennai Super Kings (by 7 runs).

However, the SRH failed to complete a hat-trick and suffered a 34-run defeat at the hands of defending champions Mumbai Indians in their previous fixture.

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, began their tournament with a Super Over defeat against Delhi Capitals before they bounced back to clinch their first win of the season against RCB by 97 runs.The Rahul-led side failed to capitalise on the same and suffered three consecutive defeats in a row against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and CSK to slip to the bottom of the standings.

As far as squads are concerned, SRH have lost the services of their star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the rest of the tournament due to thigh injury.Left-arm fast bowler Prithvi Raj Yarra has been named as a replacement for injured Bhuvneshwar for remainder of the season.

In the last match against the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side, Vijay Shankar was seen fielding as a substitute and he could feature in SRH's match against KXIP.

SRH's openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have failed to perform consistently so far and will be desperate to provide a good start to their side against KL Rahul's team.

Meanwhile,the Kings XI Punjab had displayed some really impressive peformances with the bat despite clinching just one victory so far. Openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have shone with the bat and are currently occupying top and third spot in the Orange Cap table with 302 and 272 runs, respectively.

However, except Mohammed Shami, other KXIP bowlers have failed to take wickets in death overs and have conceded too many runs.

Talking about the head-to-head record between the two sides, Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a big advantage over Kings XI Punjab.

The two sides have locked horns in a total of 14 matches, with Sunrisers Hyderabad emerging victorious on 10 occasions and Kings XI clinching wins in four matches.

The match will kickstart at 7.30 p.m IST and will take place in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic. The clash will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the matches will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.

SRH vs KXIP, Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Manish Pandey, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, T Natarajan, Murugan Ashwin

Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson/Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul/ Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell and Mujeeb ur Rehman.

The two squads are as follows:

Sunrisers Hyderabad : David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Kings XI Punjab : KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin