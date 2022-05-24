हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Women T20 Challenge 2022

SUP vs VEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SUP vs VEL Women’s T20 Challenge Match No. 2 at MCA Stadium, Pune, 3:30 PM IST May 24
Supernovas will take on Velocity in Match No. 2 of Women T20 Challenge 2022 in Pune. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur praised her teammate Pooja Vastrakar for her match-winning performance against Trailblazers in the opening match of the Women’s T20 Challenge. Clinical knocks by batters and a four-wicket haul by Pooja Vastrakar guided Supernovas to a 49-run win against Trailblazers in the opening match of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Monday (May 23).

“The way we wanted to bowl in the second innings, we did really well. Whatever we planned we were able to execute. Proper game for us. I think we were 20 runs short. Whenever I was thinking to execute myself, we were losing wickets. That’s why I had to stay there, look for ones and twos,” said Harmanpreet in a post-match presentation.

“We need to look for partnerships. Weren`t able to do that after Harleen and mine. Pooja did a great job for us – that’s what we were expecting from her. We just need to come back with the same motion. When you win the game, you’re happy and relaxed. Because we won, I don`t think we`re very tired,” she added.

Chasing 164, Mandhana scored 34 runs and stitched a 39-run partnership with Hayley Matthews. Their duo was broken by Pooja Vastrakar, who went on to scalp two more wickets and help her side restrict Trailblazers at 114/9.

Supernovas will now be going up against Velocity for their next clash on Tuesday while Triblazers will be facing the same opponent on Thursday (May 26).

Match Details

Supernovas vs Velocity, Match No. 2

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: May 24th at 3:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

SUP vs VEL Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Sune Luus, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Alana King

Captain: Deandra Dottin

Vice-Captain: Laura Wolvaardt

SUP vs VEL Probable Playing XI

Supernovas: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, V Chandu, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh

Velocity: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, KP Navgire, Sushma Verma, Nattakn Chantam, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Radha Yadav, Maya Sonawane

