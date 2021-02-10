Super Smash 2020-21: Canterbury vs Central Districts, CTB vs CD Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Match Details

New Delhi: In the Elimination Final of the Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury will take on Central Districts on Thursday. Canterbury is well aware of the challenge they face as they have played their opponents twice before in this series and have fallen short on both occasions. In their first encounter during the league phase, they lost to Central Districts by 18 runs, while in their second meeting, they were beaten by 30 runs.

Central Districts will try to continue their good record in the recent matches against Canterbury. With the likes of Ross Taylor and Tom Bruce, they are capable of taking the victory here and have another shot at beating Wellington.

It is a must-win match for both, considering the team which wins here would go on to face Wellington in the summit clash of the tournament. The match will begin at 4:30 AM IST at Eden Park Outer Oval, New Zealand.

Match Details:

Elimination Final: Canterbury vs Central Districts

Timing: 04:30 AM IST on February 11, 2021

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, New Zealand

How to watch Super Smash 2020-21 Canterbury vs Central Districts match?

The Canterbury vs Central Districts match of the Super Smash 2020-21 can be watched on FanCode.

CTB vs CD, Super Smash 2020-21, Dream11 Prediction for Canterbury vs Central Districts:

CTB vs CD Batsmen: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce

CTB vs CD All-rounders: Cole McConchie, Josh Clarkson, Daryl Mitchell

CTB vs CD Bowlers: Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Ed Nuttall

CTB vs CD Wicket-keeper: Dane Cleaver

CTB vs CD Vice-captain: Josh Clarkson

CTB vs CD Captain: Tom Bruce

Super Smash 2020-21, Predicted Playing XI for Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Daryl Mitchell, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie, Cam Fletcher (WK), Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

Super Smash 2020-21, Predicted Playing XI for Central Districts: Dane Cleaver (WK), George Worker, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox