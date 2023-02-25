Suresh Raina Recreates Iconic Yuzvendra Chahal Pose Which Was Turned Into A Meme, Fans Can't Stop Laughing; See Pic

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina was at his hilarious best on Friday, February 24, when he tried to copy the iconic pose by Yuzvendra Chahal. To make things funnier, he did it with Chahal himself. The Indian leg-spinner had gone viral after his boundary-side pose spotted by cameras during a cricket match as he casually laid on the ground, resting his body weight on one hand. As soon as he was spotted in that pose, memes had begun to pour in. Chahal himself has taken a liking to the memes and in IPL 2022, whenever he took a wicket, he celebrated the wicket by enacting the same pose.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav Calls Yuzvendra Chahal his ‘Batting Coach’, WATCH Hilarious Exchange HERE

On Friday, Raina too tried the pose and the result was hilarious. Raina posted the photo on his Instagram handle to leave the fans in splits. He wrote in caption: "Trying the most famous pose ever .. Took a lot of training and regular practice at the ground. All the best for the upcoming series brother @yuzi_chahal23."

Take a look at the pic below:

The photo attracted many comments from the fans. Even Priyanka Raina, Suresh's wife posted a comment putting a laugh emojis in the comments section. Harbhajan Singh too reacted as he wrote: "Kajra re". One fan wrote: "Haryana vala Banda jamin se juda hota hai. Paisa ak side, Desi ak side." Another user posted: "New memer in town."

Yuzvendra Chahal will be back in India colours next month when the India vs Australia ODI series begins. He is part of the ODI squad that will try and beat Aussies at home in 3 matches. Soon after this series, the prep for IPL 2023 will begin. Chahal plays for Rajasthan Royals and finished with a Purple Cap last season after scalping 27 wickets at an average of 19.51 and an economy of 7.75 in 17 matches.