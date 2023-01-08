Watch: Rahul Dravid's special interview of Suryakumar Yadav claims, 'As a young kid, he didn't watch me bat'

Suryakumar Yadav's sensational unbeaten 112-run knock against Sri Lanka in the T20 series finale here was lauded by Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, who also joked that the 32-year-old batter had "never seen him bat" when he was a little child.

"I have someone here with me, who I am sure, as a young kid, didn't watch me bat. And I hope you did," Dravid said in a video posted by BCCI.tv. To which the star batter replied, "I did".

SKY finished an unbeaten 51-ball century laced with nine sixes and seven maximums in his match-winning knock, the second-fastest ton in men's T20Is by an Indian batter following Rohit Sharma's 35-ball effort against the same opposition country back in 2017, helped India beat Sri Lanka by 91-runs in the third and final T20 to clinch an impressive 2-1 series win over Island nation.

Dravid further asked SKY, "Surya, exceptional. The form that you have been in - every time I think I have not seen a better T20 innings, you show us something even better. Of all these innings that you have played over the last year that I have had the privilege of watching and enjoying, can you pick one or two that is the best?"

Suryakumar replied: "Actually, I enjoyed batting in all the difficult situations where I went into bat. I actually can't pick any one innings. It is actually difficult for me to pick any one innings. I just enjoyed myself, whatever I did in the last one year. I have been doing the same thing again. As I said before as well, I just try and enjoy and express myself as much as possible. In those difficult situations, teams try to pull the game off. I try to take the game on. If it works well for me and the team, I'm happy."

SKY's unbeaten ton in Rajkot was his third in the T20 International in seven months, making him the first player in history to score three T20I centuries as a middle-order batter.