Suryakumar Yadav Injury Update: Will SKY Feature In MI vs RR IPL 2024 Clash? Piyush Chawla Drops Big Update

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav has missed two matches in IPL 2024 so far and the team lost both of these games. The Mumbai-based franchise is missing the explosive middle-order batter and even Surya is desperate to make a comeback. He had put out a broken heart emoji on his Instagram after not recovering in time from the sports hernia surgery. As per MI leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, the comeback date of Surya is still not fixed. Surya is still under NCA's observation and will definitely not play the RR clash at Wankhede on Monday.

Piyush said that MI are still awaiting a word from NCA, before adding that details about his recovery and fitness would be better known by NCA and coaches. “NCA still has to look after that and coaches know more about it rather than us players,” Chawla was quoted as saying on News 18.

As per a BCCI source, Surya is still recovering and may take a few more games to get completely fit and be back on the field. NCA do not want to hush Surya's comeback as he is a crucial figure in India's T20I plans and will play a huge rolr at the T20 World Cup 2024. The same BCCI source said that after a sports hernia injury, Surya cannot be rushed.

In the last match, Tilak Varma celebrated the half-century in Surya's way. Upon being asked about his gesture, he said that he dedicated the knock to Surya as the team is missing him. Naman Dhir is currently batting at Surya's spot of number 3 in the lineup. MI's batting order is still very good with Tilak, Hardik, Tim David making the middle order but such is the stature and impact of Surya that he seems irreplacable.

MI are right at the bottom of the table with 2 losses from same number of games. They need to do pull off some magic against a formidable Rajasthan side for the first win. Surya or no Surya, MI must learn how to win even when their big starts are missing. Hardik may take some time to settle down in the new role but in IPL, it may look like there is a lot of time to bounce back but the tournament does get over in a flash too when you are on a losing streak.