Suryakumar Yadav NOMINATED for ICC Men's T20I cricketer of the year award, check other nominees here

India's star T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav has been nominated for the ICC Men's T20I cricketer of the year award. The Mumbai Indians batter is frontrunner for the award with a brilliant 2022 where he scored tons of runs. In 2022, Suryakumar Yadav smashed 1164 runs in 31 matches. In the process, he also became just the second batter to score over 1000 runs in a year in the T20Is. He was also the highest run-getter in the world in T20Is with 1164 runs. His strike rate was 187.43.

Also Read | No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav credits wife Devisha Shetty for success, says THIS

In 2022, Surya smashed 68 sixes, this is the highest any batter has recorded ever in the format in a year. Surya also hit two tons and nine half-centuries in 2022, his average being in the mid 40s.

Suryakumar Yadav's magnificent hundred helps India soar to a total of 191/6 _



Will New Zealand chase the target?



Watch the #NZvIND series live on https://t.co/MHHfZPQi6H (in select regions) _ pic.twitter.com/uOmFZ0zT0H— ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2022

Suryakumar had a great run in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. He smashed three fifties in 6 innings helping India reach the semi-finals stage of the competition in Australia. He was averaging nearly 60 while his strike was touching 190.

He continued his stellar year after the tournament too, recording his second hundred in T20Is in the year in the bilateral series in New Zealand. The year also saw Yadav become the top-ranked MF Tyres ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, achieving a career-high 890 rating points.

There are other 3 contenders for the award. They are Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, Pakistan's Mohammd Rizwan and England's Sam Curran. Rizwan accumulated 996 runs in the calendar year and was second in the list of most runs in 2022 behind Suryakumar. He also inflicted 3 stumpings and 25 matches as well as 9 catches.

Rizwan accumulated 996 runs in the calendar year and was second in the list of most runs in 2022 behind Suryakumar. He also inflicted 3 stumpings and 25 matches as well as 9 catches.

Curran picked up 25 wickets in 19 matches and was the Player of the Tournament in 2022 T20 World Cup. Sikandar was outstanding for Zimbabwe in the year 2022 with 735 runs with a strike rate of over 150 and he also picked 25 wickets at economy rate of 6.13.