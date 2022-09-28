Suryakumar Yadav rises back to No.2 position to close gap on No. 1 Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli also moves UP to THIS spot

India and Pakistan’s star performers have made big gains in the latest update of the ICC Men’s Player Rankings for T20Is. Pakistan wicketerkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has regained his top spot in the batting charts after his brilliant displays in the ongoing seven-match series against England. Suryakumar Yadav moved to the No. 2 position to close the gap on his Pakistani counterpart ahead of the three-match T20I against South Africa, which gets underway on Wednesday (September 28).

Rizwan has notched up scores of 88 not out, 8 and 88 in the second, third and fourth T20Is against England, helping him maintain his position at the top. His performances helped Pakistan win the second and the fourth T20Is, with the series level at 2-2 heading into Wednesday’s fifth match.

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has also gained a spot, moving up to No. 2 after his scintillating 69 off 36 deliveries in the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad. His knock helped India chase down the target of 187 and win the series 2-1.

Suryakumar’s teammate and former India captain Virat Kohli also rose one position to 15th place thanks to his match-winning 63 off 48 balls in the final T20I against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25).

Pakistan captain Babar Azam notched up the second T20I hundred of his career in the second T20I against England, which has propelled him to No.3 in the batting charts. Australia skipper Aaron Finch also moves up one place to No.5 after his knock of 31 in the second T20I against India in Nagpur.

England’s young sensation Harry Brook is one of the biggest gainers in the batting charts, moving up a whopping 118 places to move to No.29 in the rankings. Brook has impressed one and all with his aggressive batting, scoring 31, 81 not out and 34 in the last three T20Is against Pakistan in Karachi.

In the bowling charts, pacer Haris Rauf has made quite an impression after his fiery performances in the T20I series against England. Rauf has registered figures of 2/30, 0/39 and 3/32 in the last three matches, helping him gain seven spots to move up to No.14.

Axar Patel emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the series against Australia and his showings of 2/13 and 3/33 in the final two matches has raised his ranking by 15 places, to No.18. Spinner Adam Zampa (down to No.6) and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (down to No.10), have both lost a position each after subpar showing in the series between India and Australia.