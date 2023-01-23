Suryakumar Yadav to Smriti Mandhana are Indians in race to win ICC Awards 2022, Check full list HERE

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will start announcing the winners of the prestigious ICC Awards 2022 from Monday (January 23) onwards, informed the sport’s global governing body on Sunday. “Following a busy voting period involving media representatives and cricket fans alike from around the world, the International Cricket Council (ICC) today unveils the schedule for announcing the winners of the coveted ICC Awards 2022, starting from Monday, January 23,” the ICC said in a statement.

Among the Indian cricketers, world No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav will be in contention to win the ICC men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year after a stellar season in this format while women’s team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will be in race to win the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year award for a year in which she won a historic silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Other Indian cricketers in contention for an ICC Award are young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and women’s team wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia and pacer Renuka Singh are in the ICC Emerging men’s and women’s cricketers awards respectively. However, no Indian cricketer has been nominated in the ICC Cricketer of the Year award, which includes Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Through four days of staggered announcements across ICC digital channels, the ICC Awards 2022 promises to celebrate the standout performers in men’s and women’s international cricket during the last calendar year, and with voting now concluded, it is almost time for the winners to be revealed. No fewer than 13 categories will honour the outstanding performers across the various formats of international cricket, which includes the iconic Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

Before the individual prize-winners are announced, the ICC will reveal five Teams of the Year, selected by the independent panel of media representatives that make up the ICC Voting Academy. After shortlists were announced last month, the ICC Voting Academy, and hundreds of thousands of global cricket fans submitted their selections to identify the star performers from a bumper year of cricket which included blockbuster global events, including the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, and a host of other international contests.

ICC Awards:



23rd January:

Teams of the year.



24th January:

ODI team of the year.

Men's Test team of the year.



25th January:

Associate, T20i and emerging Cricketers.



26th:

Cricketer of the year.

Umpire of the year.

ODI and men's Test cricketer of the year.

Shortlists in nine of the 13 categories were determined on performances and overall achievements from January 1 to December 31 2022, and the winners are identified from the results of the ICC Voting Academy selections, combined with global fans voting outcomes. Announcements will start with the ICC Teams of the Year between January 23 and 24. Monday, January 23 will see the ICC Men’s and Women’s T20I Teams of the Year unveiled, while the ICC Men’s and Women’s ODI Teams of the Year, and the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year will be announced the following day, on January 24.

Attention will then turn to the 13 individual award categories from Wednesday, January 25, when the ICC will confirm winners of the Associate, T20I and Emerging Cricketer of the Year categories. The final day of announcements, Thursday, January 26, will see the ICC recognise the Umpire of the Year, followed by the recipients of the Men’s and Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Awards and the Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year Award. Later that day, the ICC will name the winner of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, to be followed by the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

ICC Awards 2022 Schedule

Monday, 23 January: ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year, ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year

Tuesday, 24 January: ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year, ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year, ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year

Wednesday, 25 January: ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year, ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year, ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year, ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Thursday, 26 January: ICC Umpire of the Year, ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year, ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year, ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, ICC Spirit of Cricket Award

ICC Awards 2022 – Shortlists

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Babar Azam (PAK), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Tim Southee (NZ), Ben Stokes (ENG)

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Amelia Kerr (NZ), Smriti Mandhana (IND), Beth Mooney (AUS), Nat Sciver (ENG)

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Usman Khawaja (AUS), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Ben Stokes (ENG)

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Babar Azam (PAK), Shai Hope (WI), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Adam Zampa (AUS)

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Alyssa Healy (AUS), Shabnim Ismail (SA), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Nat Sciver (ENG)

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: Sam Curran (ENG), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: Nida Dar (PAK), Sophie Devine (NZ), Smriti Mandhana (IND), Tahlia McGrath (AUS)

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Finn Allen (NZ), Marco Jansen (SA), Arshdeep Singh (IND), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Yastika Bhatia (IND), Darcie Brown (AUS), Alice Capsey (ENG), Renuka Singh (IND).

(with ANI inputs)