IND vs SL 3rd ODI: 'Rohit Sharma has made it clear...', Ex-India player on Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan's ODI snub

The Indian fans were taken aback when an in-form Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan did not make it to the playing 11 in the first ODI vs Sri Lanka a few days back. The duo was not picked even in the 2nd ODI. The general belief among the fans is that Surya has to play as he is in tremendous form at the moment, as everyone has witnessed in the last couple of months. Ishan, on the other hand, smashed a double hundred in his last ODI in Bangladesh against a good bowling attack. Still, these two failed to find a spot in the playing 11.

Also Read | IND vs SL: Team India visit Thiruvananthapuram temple ahead of 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka

Captain Rohit opted for Shubman Gill at the top and KL Rahul in the middle order and wicketkeeper's slot. Former Indian player Mohammad Kaif was asked the same question in Star Sports Studio. He was asked to pick between Gill/Rahul and Ishan/SKY. Kaif backed Rohit and said that captain has made it clear to the team that he is backing those who have been doing well in this format consistently for India.

"It's a really tough one - Ishan + Surya or KL + Gill. I think Rohit Sharma has made it very clear as a captain. The boys have been playing for the last couple of years, they have been getting runs. Last year Gill and KL Rahul played well. Shubman Gill is opening the innings and getting runs and KL Rahul is finishing the innings, the way he did in the last game - fantastic. What I like about Rohit Sharma is that he is very clear in his thoughts," he said.

"He (Rohit) is not going flashy. Ishan Kishan and Surya will tempt you because they are fantastic players but he knows that he needs to give his players a long run, that's why Gill and KL are playing," he added.

India play Sri Lanka in the third and last ODI on Sunday, January 15, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. They will be aiming a clean sweep on the Lankans. We might also see Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan finally playing today in the playing 11 as the series has already been won.