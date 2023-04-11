topStoriesenglish2593865
Big Boost For MS Dhoni's CSK As THIS Sri Lankan Duo Set To Play In Game Against RR

Theeskshana and Pathirana were unable to join CSK initially due to their involvement in the New Zealand series.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be without the services of Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes for a few games in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023). However, CSK skipper MS Dhoni has received a significant boost with the addition of Sri Lankan duo Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana to the squad. With CSK struggling in the bowling department, the presence of the two young Sri Lankan players could be a game-changer for the team.

Theeskshana and Pathirana were unable to join CSK initially due to their involvement in the New Zealand series. After the series concluded on April 9th, the duo joined the rest of the CSK squad in India. With Chahar out with a hamstring injury and Stokes recovering from a toe injury, Theekshana and Pathirana can provide much-needed support in the bowling department.

CSK has played three games so far in the IPL 2023 season, winning two games against MI and LSG, and losing one game against GT. The win against LSG was particularly memorable as the team had a happy homecoming at Chepauk. Dhoni thrilled the crowd with two massive sixes in the last over, and the team won a close game against LSG, delighting their fans.

Now, the four-time IPL champions will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, and CSK will be eager to repeat their winning performance against the Royals. The Sanju Samson-led side has also played three games, winning two and losing one. In their last game, they recorded a thumping win against DC, with their batting lineup firing on all cylinders. A victory for either of CSK or RR in this upcoming game will give the side a nice momentum heading into the rest of the tournament.

With Theekshana and Pathirana joining the squad, CSK will be confident of their chances of repeating their winning form against RR. It remains to be seen whether they can continue their success without the likes of Chahar and Stokes, but Dhoni and his team will be ready to fight tooth and nail to secure a win.

