Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Deepak Hooda accuses Krunal Pandya of abusing him, leaves Baroda camp

A day ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, the Baroda cricket team endured a huge blow as vice-captain Deepak Hooda pulled himself out of the competition. It is being reported that the batsman withdrew his participation after an argument with fellow teammate Krunal Pandya.

As reported by Sportstar, Hooda wrote a formal letter to the Baroda Cricket Association stating that Krunal 'abused him' during a training session at the Reliance Stadium on Saturday.

“I am playing cricket since last 11 years from Baroda cricket Association. At present, I am selected for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure. As from last some days and at least from last couple of days, my team captain Mr. Krunal Pandiya is using abusive language to me in front of my team-mates and also other states teams who have come for participation at Reliance Stadium Vadodara,” Hooda wrote in the letter.

According to the report, the development took place after a heated argument between the two cricketers, with Krunal restoring to threatening and abusing Hooda.

“Today I was practising in nets and doing my preparation for tomorrow’s game with the permission of Head Coach Mr. Prabhkar. Then Krunal came in nets started misbehaving with me. I told him that I’m doing my preparation with the permission of head coach. He told me that ‘I’m the captain , who is the head coach? I am the overall of Baroda team .Then he stopped my practice showing his Dadagiri,” Hooda alleged.

“He is trying to pull me down all the time .He is threatening me how you will play for Baroda, I will see you. I have never seen such a unhealthy atmosphere in my cricketing career till date. I have represented at all levels of cricket from Baroda cricket Association only. Also, I’m playing IPL from last 7 years. I have got a good records also in my cricketing career till date,” the seasoned campaigner was quoted as saying in the report.

Hooda has featured in 46 first-class and 123 T20s for Baroda.