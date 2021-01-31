Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final live streaming: When and where to watch Tamil Nadu vs Baroda

Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu will lock horns with Baroda in the summit clash of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday. Both the teams will enter the contest on the back of a convincing win in their respective semi-final clashes. While Tamil Nadu defeated Rajasthan by seven wickets in the semis, Baroda humbled Punjab by 25 runs.

The Tamil Nadu unit comprise of a perfect combination of youngsters and experienced candidates and will go into the clash as favourites. Baroda, on the other hand, had to complete a thrilling final-ball win against Haryana in the quarter-final encounter, which saw Vishnu Solanki take his side home with an epic helicopter shot.

Here are all the details from the Syed Mushtaq Ali final between Tami Nadu and Baroda:

When is the Syed Mushtaq Ali final between Tami Nadu and Baroda?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali final between Tami Nadu and Baroda will be played between January 31.

Where is the Syed Mushtaq Ali final between Tami Nadu and Baroda?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali final between Tami Nadu and Baroda will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Gujarat.

What time will the Syed Mushtaq Ali final between Tami Nadu and Baroda start?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali final between Tami Nadu and Baroda will begin at 7.00 pm IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Syed Mushtaq Ali final between Tami Nadu and Baroda?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali final between Tami Nadu and Baroda will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports First.

How can I watch the live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali final between Tami Nadu and Baroda?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali final between Tami Nadu and Baroda will live stream on Star Sports Network's digital platforms.

Squads:

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik (C/WK), Sonu Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Aswin Crist, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Warrier, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar (C), Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Smit Patel (WK), Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Deepak Hooda, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Chintal Gandhi