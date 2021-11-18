T10 League: Mohammad Amir pulls out of league after getting affected by COVID-19

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has pulled out of the T20 League as he is down with COVID-19.

Amir informed about his pulling out of the league on Twitter, saying that he has COVID but he is fine and there is no need to worry.

He wrote on his Twitter, "Hi everyone just wanted to say I am not playing T10 league this year because I got affected with the covid but now I am fine ALHUMDULILLAH just need prayers for the speedy recovery."

Amir was recently in news thanks to his banter with former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. Amir had taken a potshot at Bhajji after which the offie reminded him of the match-fixing that led to Amir facing a five-year ban from any cricket.

Amir made a comeback in 2016 before the World T20 after serving the ban. He has been on and off the field since then due to his contrasting performances for Pakistan. He played a major role in helping Pakistan win the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 in London. Not to forget, he had taken the prized wicket of Virat Kohli in that summit clash.

Amir would have played for T10 franchise Bangla Tigers that also features the likes of Faf du Plessis, James Faulkner, Andre Fletcher and Hazratullah Zazai.

T20 League begins tomorrow (19 November) in Abu Dhabi.