T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam says he always wanted to be liked by everyone as a cricketer

Pakistan captain Babar Azam who is relishing capataincy at the moment said that he always dreamt of becoming a top-class cricketer who is liked by everyone. Currently, Babar Azam is living that dream as not only is his bat doing the talking but he is also leading his team on the ground. Pakistan have won all the group matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup, beating India, New Zealand and Afghanistan respectively. Next, thet meet Namibia, a contest they are expected of winning easily, on current form.

In an interview given to ICC Babar said, "I always wanted to be the top player, when I was young it was my dream to be someone who’s liked and backed by everyone as a cricketer."

The 27-year-old cricketer said that he is constantly looking to improve and the expectations of fans is not a burden for him. Rather he uses it as a dose of motivation to excel. "I’m still in that quest and trying to be more consistent and improve my performance. I’m always focused on my goal. It’ is a responsibility to live up to the expectations of fans.

"They always expect us to perform in every game and I draw confidence from that. I always aim to keep my fans happy and satisfied with my performances and help Pakistan win matches," said Babar.

"When I was young, I dreamt of becoming the best player." @babarazam258, dreaming big and living the life #T20WorldCuphttps://t.co/dBMznsEVw9 — ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2021

Pakistan are having a great run in the tournament but Babar has already warned his troop for any compacency. He said, "In a tournament like this, we will have to be at our best in every game and perform with consistency, we can’t be complacent at any stage against any team because the moment you give a bit of margin to your opponent, they will be in a position to snatch the game away from you, so we will have to be at our best."