T20 World Cup 2021: Big SETBACK for England and CSK as Sam Curran ruled out of tournament and IPL 2021

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Curran complained of back pain after CSK's Indian Premier League fixture on Saturday against Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Curran's brother, Tom, has been drafted into England's squad for the T20 World Cup. In addition, Surrey's Reece Topley has been added as a travelling reserve. Topley will join the England party in due course.

England all-rounder Sam Curran (Source: Twitter)

England and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2021 and the upcoming ICC men's T20 World Cup with a lower back injury ahead of the showpiece event.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Curran complained of back pain after CSK's Indian Premier League fixture on Saturday against Rajasthan Royals.

"Results of the scan revealed the injury. He will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB's medical team," ECB said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Curran's brother, Tom, has been drafted into England's squad for the T20 World Cup. In addition, Surrey's Reece Topley has been added as a travelling reserve. Topley will join the England party in due course.

Also, the England players and management not at the IPL arrived at their Muscat base on Tuesday and will remain in Oman until October 16 before moving to Dubai for the start of the tournament.

England will open their campaign in the 2021 edition of the tournament against the defending champions West Indies at the Abu Dhabi Stadium on October 23. England will play arch-rivals Australia on October 30 in Dubai International Stadium and will face South Africa in Sharjah on November 6.

