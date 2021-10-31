हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
T20 World Cup 2021

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli’s team trolled brutally after poor show with bat, fans say ‘kal raat ye log halloween mana rahe the’

Fans were quick to react to Team India’s poor show as they took to Twitter to troll the hosts, who scored just 110/7 against New Zealand in a virtual do-or-die match.

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli’s team trolled brutally after poor show with bat, fans say ‘kal raat ye log halloween mana rahe the’
File image (Source: Twitter)

Team India put up a horrible show with the bat as New Zealand restricted the Virat Kohli’s team to a mere 110/7 in the Group 2 match of Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Trent Boult scalped three wickets while Ish Sodhi returned with two for New Zealand. For the Men in Blue, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya played the innings of 26* and 23 as no Indian batter crossed the 30-runs mark.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to react to Team India’s poor show as they took to Twitter to troll the hosts, who are playing a virtual do-or-die match after losing their tournament opener against Pakistan.

Put in to bat first, Indian had a bad start as Ishan Kishan made little impact. The opener fell to Trent Boult for just four off eight balls. And then on the penultimate ball of the powerplay, Tim Southee struck to remove another Indian opener, KL Rahul. He walked back after scoring 18 off 16 balls. India's score read 35/2 after six overs in the innings.

Rohit Sharma went to the pavilion two overs later after slicing a shot to long-on off Ish Sodhi. India's fortunes then took a huge blow when Virat Kohli was caught on the boundary off the very first ball after the drinks break, leaving India 48/4 after 10.1 overs.

The scoring rate was slow as Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya tried to rebuild. But, just when they tried to let loose, New Zealand struck. Pant was clean bowled by Adam Milne in the 15th over. With runs in scarcity, Pandya tried to hit a few big shots but he was soon removed by Trent Boult in the penultimate over of the match. Shardul Thakur followed him in the same over.

India collected 11 runs in the last over as they reached 110 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: India (Ravindra Jadeja 26*, Hardik Pandya 23; Trent Boult 3-20, Ish Sodhi 2-17) vs New Zealand

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
T20 World Cup 2021IndiaNew ZealandT20 World Cup
Next
Story

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma dropped on duck; wife Ritika Sajdeh’s priceless reaction goes viral – WATCH

Must Watch

PT14M8S

Delhi's police removes barricades from Tikri border