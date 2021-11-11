हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021: Jimmy Neesham’s old tweet ‘Don't take up sport’ goes viral after New Zealand beat England to enter final

After losing the 2019 ODI World Cup final against England on boundary-count, the since abandoned method of determining the champion after a tied "Super Over", Jimmy Neesham captured New Zealand's 2019 heartbreak on Twitter, saying: "Kids, don't take up the sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy."  

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham (Source: Twitter)

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham's tweet which he posted after his team lost the 2019 ODI World Cup final has gone viral after the Black Caps reached T20 World Cup 2021 final by beating England in the semi-finals on Wednesday (November 10).

Notably, New Zealand reached the final of the last two 50-over World Cups, losing to England by a technicality in the 2019 classic, four years after being well-beaten by Australia in the 2015 decider.

After losing the 2019 final on boundary-count, the since abandoned method of determining the champion after a tied "Super Over", Neesham captured New Zealand's 2019 heartbreak on Twitter, saying: "Kids, don't take up the sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy."

The old tweet is going viral since the Kiwis defeated England in the T20 World Cup semis on Wednesday and fans are now reposting the tweet with witty captions.

Interestingly, Neesham was one of the main architects of New Zealand’s victory in the semifinal against England as he thrashed 27 runs off 11 balls to rescue the Black Caps, who at a certain point needed 57 runs in 4 overs to make it to the final.

Neesham’s timely counter-attack paved the path for New Zealand, however, it was Daryl Mitchell’s brilliant 72* that took the Kiwis home with an over to spare.

New Zealand will face the winner of the Australia vs Pakistan game in the summit clash of the marquee tournament on November 14.

